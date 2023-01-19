Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.81-$6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7 %

PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

