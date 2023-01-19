Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,702. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.