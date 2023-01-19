Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Progressive Trading Down 1.9 %
PGR opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.