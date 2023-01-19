Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Progressive Trading Down 1.9 %

PGR opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

