Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. Prologis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.10 EPS.

PLD opened at $122.65 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

