Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. 4,244,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,079,000 after buying an additional 239,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,425,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

