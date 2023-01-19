Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Mark C. Mckenna Sells 25,000 Shares

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RXDX stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 441,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,055. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
