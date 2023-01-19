Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Mark C. Mckenna Sells 25,000 Shares

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 441,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,055. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

