PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.53. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
PropertyGuru Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.