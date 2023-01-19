PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.53. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

