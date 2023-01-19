Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

