Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 12.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 160,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 97,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLSE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 290.24% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $378,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $147,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

