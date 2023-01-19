Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Up 0.6%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 46,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Purple Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Biotech Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

