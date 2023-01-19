PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.