Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Lifted by Wedbush

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.65.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

