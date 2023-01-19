Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33,610.18 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $33,610.18 and approximately $181,086.30 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00232107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,390.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.