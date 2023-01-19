Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in December

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 1,759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QBCRF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS QBCRF remained flat at $23.54 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

