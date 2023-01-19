Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUILF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.08.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of QUILF stock remained flat at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Quilter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

