QUINT Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007217 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $2.57 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00429070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.95 or 0.30117532 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00755553 BTC.

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

