Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.82. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 33,483 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 2,818,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

