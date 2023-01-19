Radio Caca Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.86 million and $3.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.01 or 0.01405128 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006857 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00030841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.06 or 0.01755471 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.