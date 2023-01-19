Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on March 10th

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ramsdens Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.73). The stock has a market cap of £69.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.79.
About Ramsdens
