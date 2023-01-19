Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on March 10th

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ramsdens Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.73). The stock has a market cap of £69.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.79.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

