Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Randstad has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Randstad

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Randstad from €45.00 ($48.91) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

