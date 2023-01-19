Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 7.4%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 3,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $554.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%.

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

