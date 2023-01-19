Rathbones Group Plc Has $7.90 Million Stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 452,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return Price Performance

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

