Rathbones Group Plc Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.08.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

