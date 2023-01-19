Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $180.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

