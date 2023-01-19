Rathbones Group Plc Sells 317 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

