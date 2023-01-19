Rathbones Group Plc Sells 3,649 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.22% of Capri worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 296.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $267,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

