Rathbones Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.