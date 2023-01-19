Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $105.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $124.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.