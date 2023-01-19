Raymond James Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.44.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.44. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700. Insiders sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739 in the last 90 days.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.