Raymond James Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.
CSX Price Performance
CSX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
