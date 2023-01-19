Raymond James Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

