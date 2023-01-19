RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
