RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.