Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 240,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,134. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

