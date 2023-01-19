Reef (REEF) Hits Market Cap of $61.10 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $61.10 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,196,957,762 coins and its circulating supply is 21,197,026,102 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

