Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, January 20th.

Regions Financial last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,618,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

