Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.50

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.50 ($33.15) and traded as high as €37.51 ($40.77). Renault shares last traded at €37.32 ($40.56), with a volume of 1,040,614 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.55.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.