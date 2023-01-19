ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ReneSola Stock Down 4.7 %

SOL stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 407,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,428. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $337.69 million, a P/E ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 1.97.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ReneSola

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 92,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $378,489.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,015,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,601,662.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

