Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.59. Repay shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2,315 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $802.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Repay had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 131.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.