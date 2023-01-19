Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $9.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.04. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,337.50.

Shares of RIO opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

