Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.