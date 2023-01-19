Reviewing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. American Tower pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 11.21 $2.57 billion $6.30 35.74 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.68 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.40

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Tower has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Tower and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93 Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $265.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.78% 28.07% 4.23% Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats Chimera Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

