Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 781.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

RVLGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

