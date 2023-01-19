Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

RXEEY remained flat at $22.70 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexel from €23.30 ($25.33) to €26.50 ($28.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €18.79 ($20.42) to €20.00 ($21.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($22.07) to €18.30 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

