RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.