RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

