Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.