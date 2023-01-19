Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 110.6% in December

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the December 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.2 days.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RTNTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

