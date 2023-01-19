Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Up 4.2%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 109,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Rio2 Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

