Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of RIOFF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.12. Rio2 has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.67.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.