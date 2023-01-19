RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Position Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $721,909,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,612.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

