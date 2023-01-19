Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $424,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 773,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $89,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

