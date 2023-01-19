Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 119,807 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 626.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

